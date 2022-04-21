Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

-
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 56.06 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1145.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4892 shares
Finolex Cables Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 April 2022.
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 56.06 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1145.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4892 shares. The stock increased 7.07% to Rs.3,508.80. Volumes stood at 4091 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 15.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16507 shares. The stock increased 1.28% to Rs.418.50. Volumes stood at 19936 shares in the last session.
ICICI Securities Ltd witnessed volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24628 shares. The stock dropped 6.60% to Rs.587.65. Volumes stood at 26874 shares in the last session.
PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29901 shares. The stock gained 8.04% to Rs.263.50. Volumes stood at 24506 shares in the last session.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd recorded volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64100 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.412.35. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.
