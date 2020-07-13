Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2020.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2020.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd soared 7.01% to Rs 368 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36034 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spiked 6.80% to Rs 34.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup surged 6.73% to Rs 1057.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd exploded 6.56% to Rs 1896.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7920 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd rose 5.29% to Rs 557. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13616 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)