Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 115.65 points or 2.05% at 5756.96 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Gas Ltd (up 2.83%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.42%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.25%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.94%),Aban Offshore Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.45%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.97%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 0.9%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.93%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.07%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.15 or 0.8% at 36886.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.45 points or 0.87% at 10861.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.98 points or 0.48% at 12865.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.3 points or 0.53% at 4453.33.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 671 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 10:00 IST

