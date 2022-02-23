Capri Global Capital gains after LIC of India hikes minor stake

Capri Global Capital rose 1.24% to Rs 598.70 after Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India bought 1.50 lakh equity shares or 0.085% stake of the company on 21 February 2022.

Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India increased its shareholding to 5.044% stake from 4.959% stake held in Capri Global Capital. The deal was executed as market purchase.

Capri Global Capital (CGCL)'s consolidated net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 64.89 crore on 32.49% increase in total income to Rs 253.78 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

CGCL is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a presence primarily across two key verticals - MSME loans and home loans. Its focus on MSMEs, the growth drivers of the economy, cuts across restaurants, small manufacturing units, traders, private schools, and goes beyond.

