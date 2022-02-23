Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 57.1 points or 1.77% at 3280.44 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 7.42%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 5.81%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.91%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 4.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.56%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.44%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.62%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.6%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.44%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.52%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.39 or 0.53% at 57605.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17181.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 468.65 points or 1.76% at 27165.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.09 points or 1.3% at 8326.26.

On BSE,2232 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

