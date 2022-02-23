Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 86.84 points or 2.54% at 3500.27 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.43%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.72%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.6%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.43%),DLF Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.18%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.16%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.98%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.95%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.35%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.39 or 0.53% at 57605.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17181.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 468.65 points or 1.76% at 27165.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.09 points or 1.3% at 8326.26.

On BSE,2232 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)