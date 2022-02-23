Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 758.89 points or 1.81% at 42643.44 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 3.76%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 3.46%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.64%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.61%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 1.88%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.59%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.45%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.67%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.59%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.39 or 0.53% at 57605.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17181.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 468.65 points or 1.76% at 27165.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.09 points or 1.3% at 8326.26.

On BSE,2232 shares were trading in green, 607 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

