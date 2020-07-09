PTL Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd, Gufic BioSciences Ltd, Captain Polyplast Ltd and Archidply Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2020.

PTL Enterprises Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 43.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4725 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 36.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2333 shares in the past one month.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd surged 15.77% to Rs 87.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33910 shares in the past one month.

Captain Polyplast Ltd spurt 13.29% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30052 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd gained 11.19% to Rs 31.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12227 shares in the past one month.

