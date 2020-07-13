REC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.35, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.83% slide in NIFTY and a 18.34% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.35, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 10796.5. The Sensex is at 36682.49, up 0.24%.REC Ltd has eased around 1.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11091.2, down 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

