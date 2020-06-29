Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 4.06 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 93.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.064.0012.5414.85-2.46-1.001.122.360.050.540.732.020.040.530.701.970.040.580.491.51

