Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 4.06 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 93.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.064.00 2 12.5414.85 -16 OPM %-2.46-1.00 -1.122.36 - PBDT0.050.54 -91 0.732.02 -64 PBT0.040.53 -92 0.701.97 -64 NP0.040.58 -93 0.491.51 -68
