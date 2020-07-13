Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 108.85, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.69% fall in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 108.85, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 10812.85. The Sensex is at 36643.03, up 0.13%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 8.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7041.1, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 565.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 802.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 108.7, up 0.88% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.69% fall in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)