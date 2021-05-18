Captain Polyplast provides update on its solar EPC segment

Captain Polyplast announced an update to its foray into solar EPC segment.

The solar EPC segment, complements company's focus on sustainable products/technologies and would help us to participate in government's drive for expanding renewable energy capacity in India by 175 GW till 2022.

The company has set up dedicated teams for solar EPC project across the country for retail, commercial and large-scale project application.

So far the company has successfully completed solar EPC projects with capacity of more than 1,500KW across 340+ customers so far. Currently, the company has an order in pipeline of 5,000KW and additional projects are expected to be finalized and executed in this financial year.

