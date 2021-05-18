Captain Polyplast provides update on its solar EPC segment

-
ALSO READ
India Has Increased Installed Renewable Energy Capacity By Two And Half Times In Last 6 years
Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric
Newgen receives US patent for its invention of binarization process
Tata Power gains after solar unit expands manufacturing capacity
Tata Power Solar receives LoA for 95 MW solar PV project worth Rs 460 cr
-
Captain Polyplast announced an update to its foray into solar EPC segment.
The solar EPC segment, complements company's focus on sustainable products/technologies and would help us to participate in government's drive for expanding renewable energy capacity in India by 175 GW till 2022.
The company has set up dedicated teams for solar EPC project across the country for retail, commercial and large-scale project application.
So far the company has successfully completed solar EPC projects with capacity of more than 1,500KW across 340+ customers so far. Currently, the company has an order in pipeline of 5,000KW and additional projects are expected to be finalized and executed in this financial year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU