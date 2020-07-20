New India Assurance Company receives revision in credit ratings from A M Best

-
New India Assurance Company announced that A.
M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) has revised the ratings assigned to the company and further revised the outlook of Financial Strength Rating as per details given below:
Financial strength rating - B++(good); Stable (Revised from A-(Excellent);Negative)
Long term issuer credit rating - bbb+; Stable (Revised frm a-; Negative)
