New India Assurance Company receives revision in credit ratings from A M Best

New India Assurance Company announced that A.

M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) has revised the ratings assigned to the company and further revised the outlook of Financial Strength Rating as per details given below:

Financial strength rating - B++(good); Stable (Revised from A-(Excellent);Negative)

Long term issuer credit rating - bbb+; Stable (Revised frm a-; Negative)

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 09:05 IST

