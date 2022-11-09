CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 84.76 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 28.89% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 84.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

