Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 325.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.92% to Rs 93.78 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 325.77% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.92% to Rs 93.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.93.7861.7321.5916.0119.988.8612.542.6011.072.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)