Business Standard

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 325.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.92% to Rs 93.78 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 325.77% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.92% to Rs 93.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales93.7861.73 52 OPM %21.5916.01 -PBDT19.988.86 126 PBT12.542.60 382 NP11.072.60 326

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:28 IST

