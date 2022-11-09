Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 652.20 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 40.97% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 652.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.652.20608.104.395.0827.1136.4710.1325.218.6014.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)