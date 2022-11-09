Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 7.25% to Rs 652.20 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 40.97% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.25% to Rs 652.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales652.20608.10 7 OPM %4.395.08 -PBDT27.1136.47 -26 PBT10.1325.21 -60 NP8.6014.57 -41

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:28 IST

