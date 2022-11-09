ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 106.74 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 9.25% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 106.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales106.74109.75 -3 OPM %16.8817.28 -PBDT21.2019.32 10 PBT17.8617.65 1 NP13.5812.43 9

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:28 IST

