ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 9.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 106.74 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 9.25% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 106.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.106.74109.7516.8817.2821.2019.3217.8617.6513.5812.43

