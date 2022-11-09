NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 257.52 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 46.67% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 257.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 256.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.257.52256.5611.8218.4530.1442.5319.9233.1912.5623.55

