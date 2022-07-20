Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 14.44 points or 0.42% at 3461.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.58%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.47%), DLF Ltd (down 1.64%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.75%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.29%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.7%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.66%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.36%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 767.99 or 1.4% at 55535.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 215.4 points or 1.32% at 16555.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162 points or 0.61% at 26529.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.13 points or 0.49% at 8265.82.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1227 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

