CARE Ratings standalone net profit declines 24.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the March 2020 quarter
CARE Ratings appoints MD and CEO
Air passenger traffic may witness 30 pc negative growth this fiscal: CARE Ratings
Shyam Century Ferrous gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
JSW Energy receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
-
Sales decline 26.93% to Rs 33.04 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings declined 24.14% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.93% to Rs 33.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.0445.22 -27 OPM %14.8625.28 -PBDT12.5618.97 -34 PBT12.4017.29 -28 NP9.9313.09 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU