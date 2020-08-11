JUST IN
Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 61.31 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.3167.65 -9 OPM %15.858.32 -PBDT-0.765.72 PL PBT-8.86-2.61 -239 NP-8.86-2.61 -239

