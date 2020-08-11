Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 61.31 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 61.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.3167.6515.858.32-0.765.72-8.86-2.61-8.86-2.61

