JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Regency Investments standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Regency Investments declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.790.64 23 OPM %77.2290.63 -PBDT0.080.24 -67 PBT0.040.15 -73 NP0.030.15 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU