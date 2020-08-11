Regency Investments standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Regency Investments declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.790.6477.2290.630.080.240.040.150.030.15

