Regency Investments standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Regency Investments declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.790.64 23 OPM %77.2290.63 -PBDT0.080.24 -67 PBT0.040.15 -73 NP0.030.15 -80
