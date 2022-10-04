TCS announces major applied engineering partnership with The National Robotarium

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced a major applied engineering and research partnership with The National Robotarium, the UK's largest and most advanced AI and robotics research centre, which opened its doors at Heriot-Watt University's Edinburgh campus.
TCS Research will work closely with the new centre on innovation as part of a wider agreement between TCS and Heriot-Watt University, to support early-stage AI and robotics product development, entrepreneurship, job creation and building digital skills in the workforce.
