Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

TCS announces major applied engineering partnership with The National Robotarium

Tata Consultancy Services announced a major applied engineering and research partnership with The National Robotarium, the UK's largest and most advanced AI and robotics research centre, which opened its doors at Heriot-Watt University's Edinburgh campus.

TCS Research will work closely with the new centre on innovation as part of a wider agreement between TCS and Heriot-Watt University, to support early-stage AI and robotics product development, entrepreneurship, job creation and building digital skills in the workforce.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:08 IST

