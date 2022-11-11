Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2022 quarter
Suncare Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Intellects' iGCB forges strategic partnership with VMware
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 5.22 croreNet profit of Castle Traders declined 2.35% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.221.16 350 OPM %3.074.31 -PBDT0.170.05 240 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.830.85 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU