Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders declined 2.35% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.221.16 350 OPM %3.074.31 -PBDT0.170.05 240 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.830.85 -2

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:32 IST

