Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 2.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 5.22 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders declined 2.35% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.221.163.074.310.170.050.170.050.830.85

