HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 235.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of HOV Services rose 235.42% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.982.4522.4821.222.000.791.860.631.610.48

