HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 235.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 2.98 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 235.42% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.982.45 22 OPM %22.4821.22 -PBDT2.000.79 153 PBT1.860.63 195 NP1.610.48 235
