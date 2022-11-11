HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 235.42% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 2.98 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 235.42% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.982.45 22 OPM %22.4821.22 -PBDT2.000.79 153 PBT1.860.63 195 NP1.610.48 235

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:02 IST

