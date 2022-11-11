JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 28.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 224.56 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 28.52% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 224.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 241.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales224.56241.17 -7 OPM %16.7821.01 -PBDT35.4047.48 -25 PBT31.0943.61 -29 NP23.3132.61 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU