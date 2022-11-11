Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 28.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 224.56 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 28.52% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 224.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 241.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.224.56241.1716.7821.0135.4047.4831.0943.6123.3132.61

