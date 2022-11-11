Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 28.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 54.87% in the June 2022 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 57.57% in the June 2022 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire announces cessation of directors
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
Tata Steel gains after board approves merging 7 group metal cos
-
Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 224.56 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 28.52% to Rs 23.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 224.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 241.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales224.56241.17 -7 OPM %16.7821.01 -PBDT35.4047.48 -25 PBT31.0943.61 -29 NP23.3132.61 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU