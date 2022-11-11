Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 73.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 23.21 croreNet profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.2120.97 11 OPM %6.426.49 -PBDT1.121.01 11 PBT0.410.22 86 NP0.400.23 74
