Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.657.404.736.220.220.470.220.470.390.38

