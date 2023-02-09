JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 960.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.657.40 -37 OPM %4.736.22 -PBDT0.220.47 -53 PBT0.220.47 -53 NP0.390.38 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU