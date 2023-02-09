Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 28.88% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.17% to Rs 306.40 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 28.88% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.17% to Rs 306.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales306.40248.76 23 OPM %34.8435.89 -PBDT101.5083.39 22 PBT78.3262.26 26 NP57.9244.94 29

Thu, February 09 2023. 15:52 IST

