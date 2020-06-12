Castrol India standalone net profit declines 32.32% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.52% to Rs 688.00 croreNet profit of Castrol India declined 32.32% to Rs 125.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.52% to Rs 688.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 976.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales688.00976.20 -30 OPM %25.1528.99 -PBDT191.70303.80 -37 PBT169.50287.60 -41 NP125.20185.00 -32
