JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 32.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.52% to Rs 688.00 crore

Net profit of Castrol India declined 32.32% to Rs 125.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.52% to Rs 688.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 976.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales688.00976.20 -30 OPM %25.1528.99 -PBDT191.70303.80 -37 PBT169.50287.60 -41 NP125.20185.00 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU