Eicher Motors consolidated net profit declines 44.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 2190.32 croreNet profit of Eicher Motors declined 44.15% to Rs 304.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 544.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 2190.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2459.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.04% to Rs 1827.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2202.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 9073.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9717.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2190.322459.68 -11 9073.559717.44 -7 OPM %19.0927.84 -24.0329.69 - PBDT555.76900.72 -38 2736.433580.05 -24 PBT446.84819.59 -45 2354.893279.77 -28 NP304.28544.84 -44 1827.442202.73 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU