Eicher Motors consolidated net profit declines 44.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 2190.32 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors declined 44.15% to Rs 304.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 544.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 2190.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2459.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.04% to Rs 1827.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2202.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 9073.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9717.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

