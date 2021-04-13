CDSL gains on bargain hunting

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) rose 1.94% to Rs 719.85 amid value buying.

The stock declined 6.69% in the past two sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 756.80 recorded on 8 April 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 35% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 0.64% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 65.462. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 603.85, 558.55 and 481.90, respectively.

CDSL is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.

The listed depository reported 158% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.69 crore on a 59.1% increase in net sales to Rs 86.13 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)