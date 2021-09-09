CDSL spurts after unit gets approval for e-sign services

Central Depository Services (India) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,321.45 after the company's subsidiary received the approval from The Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) to provide eSign services.In an exchange filing post market hours on Wednesday, CDSL announced that its subsidiary CDSL Ventures (CVL) received approval from The Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) to provide eSign services to Application Service Providers, based on online Aadhaar eKYC.
eSign or Electronic Signature Service can be integrated with various applications to facilitate digital signing of a document, by authenticating Aadhaar based eKYC of eSign user. eSign provides benefits which includes convenience and security to citizens, while organizations save on time, achieve streamlined processes and reduce the costs associated with handling and storage of paper.
CDSL Ventures has already been registered with UIDAI to offer Aadhaar based E-KYC services. The company has also launched an OnLine Account Opening (OLAO) software to facilitate intermediaries to perform online KYC and open demand and broking accounts of their clients.
Sunil Alvares, MD & CEO of CVL said The Government of India's initiatives towards transforming the digital infrastructure is taking constructive shape and CDSL Ventures Limited is honoured to be an eSign service provider in the country as part of this vision. Our eSign services will accelerate the pace of change in ushering a paperless revolution in India.
CVL is the first and largest KYC Registration Agency (KRA) in India with over 3.35 crore KYC records. The KRA enables a KYC compliant investor to avoid duplication of KYC process while opening an account for the purpose of trading / investment through multiple intermediaries in the securities market.
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.
The company posted a 38.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.87 crore on a 79.7% rise in net sales to Rs 117.28 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU