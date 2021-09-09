Marico Ltd up for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 571.4, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.28% in last one year as compared to a 51.31% jump in NIFTY and a 31.67% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40263.45, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

