CDSL Q4 PAT up 83% YoY

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) reported 82.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 28.53 crore in Q4 FY20.

Income from operations increased 72.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 103.08 crore. Profit before tax in the fouth quarter stood at Rs 68.92 crore, up by 92.4% from Rs 35.82 crore reported in the same period last year.

In the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the company through its subsidiary CVL continued to generate capital market investor records under CVL and being the first and largest KYC Registration Agency (KRA) in the country.

CDSL reported 89% increase in net profit to Rs 94.54 crore on a 41% rise in total income to Rs 116.38 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2021 over the financial year ended 31 March 2020. EBITDA margin increased to 67% in FY21 from 52% in FY20.

During the last financial year, 1.23 crore new active beneficial owners accounts were opened with CDSL taking the total number of active beneficial owners to 3.34 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Nehal Vora, MD & CEO said, "The strengthened and robust revenues have exceeded the high end of our expectations, demonstrating strength of the digital services during the current difficult times and a solid execution of the capital market growth strategy by the regulators, board of directors, management, and the employees of the organization. We are excited to see the accelerated transition to online digital services in the capital market and the ease of business that it brings to all participants."

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.

CDSL is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.

The scrip shed 0.53% to Rs 802.50 on the NSE.

