Thacker & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 124.56% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.56% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.08% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

