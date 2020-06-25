JUST IN
Thacker & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 124.56% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.56% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.08% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.280.57 125 4.702.61 80 OPM %107.0352.63 -95.5396.55 - PBDT1.350.23 487 4.322.22 95 PBT0.81-0.36 LP 2.19-0.16 LP NP1.91-0.25 LP 7.352.80 163

