Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai: 57,000 surgical masks seized, one held
Three Ukrainians charged with stealing 100,000 surgical masks
Govt exempts customs duty, cess on ventilators, surgical masks, PPE, Covid-19 test kits
Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested
2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital
-
Sales decline 57.96% to Rs 6.02 croreNet profit of Centenial Surgical Suture declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.96% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.0214.32 -58 OPM %14.127.19 -PBDT0.600.73 -18 PBT0.220.57 -61 NP0.160.41 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU