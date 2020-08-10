Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.96% to Rs 6.02 crore

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.96% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.0214.3214.127.190.600.730.220.570.160.41

