Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 678.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.30% to Rs 108.83 crore

Net loss of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.30% to Rs 108.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 366.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales108.83366.40 -70 OPM %-4.9316.86 -PBDT-5.6961.00 PL PBT-15.5250.40 PL NP-57.7312.60 PL

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:59 IST

