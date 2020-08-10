Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kiri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 111.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 136.84 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Basic materials shares rise
Broader market tumbles; FMCG shares in demand
-
Sales decline 70.30% to Rs 108.83 croreNet loss of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.30% to Rs 108.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 366.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales108.83366.40 -70 OPM %-4.9316.86 -PBDT-5.6961.00 PL PBT-15.5250.40 PL NP-57.7312.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU