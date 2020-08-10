TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 65.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 236.65 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac declined 65.26% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 283.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.236.65283.4214.0715.8425.3335.349.6021.586.0117.30

