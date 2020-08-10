TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 65.26% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 236.65 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac declined 65.26% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 283.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales236.65283.42 -17 OPM %14.0715.84 -PBDT25.3335.34 -28 PBT9.6021.58 -56 NP6.0117.30 -65
