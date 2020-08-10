Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 12.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.72% to Rs 74.65 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 12.54% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 74.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

