Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 12.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.72% to Rs 74.65 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry rose 12.54% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 74.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales74.65112.63 -34 OPM %11.917.62 -PBDT10.9410.32 6 PBT4.184.25 -2 NP3.773.35 13
