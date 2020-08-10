KIOCL standalone net profit declines 27.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 434.44 croreNet profit of KIOCL declined 27.76% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 434.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 596.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales434.44596.56 -27 OPM %1.000.64 -PBDT25.6529.73 -14 PBT18.9723.09 -18 NP12.0216.64 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU