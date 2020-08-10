KIOCL standalone net profit declines 27.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 434.44 crore

Net profit of KIOCL declined 27.76% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 434.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 596.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.434.44596.561.000.6425.6529.7318.9723.0912.0216.64

