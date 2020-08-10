KIOCL standalone net profit declines 27.76% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 434.44 crore

Net profit of KIOCL declined 27.76% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 434.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 596.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales434.44596.56 -27 OPM %1.000.64 -PBDT25.6529.73 -14 PBT18.9723.09 -18 NP12.0216.64 -28

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:17 IST

