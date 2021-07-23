Central Bank Digital Currencies Could Offer More Robust Payments Option

Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk, stated T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India in a latest speech yesterday. CBDC would possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are associated risks, no doubt, but they need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits.

It would be RBI's endeavour to take the necessary steps which would reiterate the leadership position of India in payment systems, he noted. India is leading the world in terms of digital payments innovations. Its payment systems are available 24X7, available to both retail and wholesale customers, they are largely real-time, the cost of transaction is perhaps the lowest in the world, users have an impressive menu of options for doing transactions and digital payments have grown at an impressive CAGR of 55% (over the last five years). It would be difficult to find another payment system like UPI that allows a transaction of one Rupee, according to him.

