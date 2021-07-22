Currency In Circulation Rises Rises 11.3% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation fell by 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 29.77 lakh crore as on July 16, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.8% on the week to Rs 37.33 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 11.30% on a year ago basis compared to 22.30% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 4.3% so far while the reserve money has increased by 3.7%.

