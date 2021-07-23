Significant improvement in India's score in United Nation's Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for Kixelle (biosimilar insulin aspart)
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab
Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Barometers turn range bound; breadth positive
Biocon's unit Biocon Biologics receives approval for Kixelle
-
India has scored 90.32% in United Nation's Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific's (UNESCAP) latest Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation. The Survey hails this as a remarkable jump from 78.49% in 2019. After evaluation of 143 economies, the 2021 Survey has highlighted India's significant improvement in the scores on all 5 key indicators, with Transparency:100% in 2021 (from 93.33% in 2019), Formalities: 95.83% in 2021 (from 87.5% in 2019), Institutional Arrangement and Cooperation: 88.89% in 2021 (from 66.67% in 2019), Paperless Trade: 96.3% in 2021 (from 81.48% in 2019) and Cross-Border Paperless Trade: 66.67% in 2021 (from 55.56% in 2019) The Survey notes that India is the best performing country when compared to South and South West Asia region (63.12%) and Asia Pacific region (65.85%). The overall score of India has also been found to be greater than many OECD countries including France, UK, Canada, Norway, Finland etc. and the overall score is greater than the average score of EU. India has achieved a 100% score for the Transparency index and 66% in the Women in trade component.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU