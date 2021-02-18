Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 23.15, up 15.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.58% in last one year as compared to a 24.68% gain in NIFTY and a 19.99% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.15, up 15.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 15118.35. The Sensex is at 51392.24, down 0.6%. Central Bank of India has added around 65.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 32.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2450.9, up 5.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1079.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 249.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

