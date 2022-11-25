Central Cables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 273.33% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Central Cables reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 273.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.560.15 273 OPM %12.506.67 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.03-0.04 LP NP0.02-0.04 LP
