Central Government Working On Several Initiatives Aimed At Reducing Cost Of Road Transport

The central government is working on several initiatives that would reduce the cost of road transport thereby lowering the cost of goods and services benefiting the common man, stated VK Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India at the Global Virtual Summit 2020- Leasing and Hire Purchase: Procuring Assets @ Ease of Finance organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). The minister explained that the government is working on linking all the major ports with an intention of reducing the roadblocks and making road transport much smoother and efficient.

Singh revealed that the government is working on several things at the moment to save lives. He stated that most accidents caused are due to over-speeding involving youngsters. Singh expressed his satisfaction that the infrastructure development work which had witnessed some slowdown on account of the COVID situation has come back to the earlier level.

