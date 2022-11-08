BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 83.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.36% to Rs 356.84 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 83.36% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.36% to Rs 356.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales356.84190.46 87 OPM %15.9214.48 -PBDT60.2129.98 101 PBT56.2228.45 98 NP50.3727.47 83
