BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 83.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 83.36% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.36% to Rs 356.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.356.84190.4615.9214.4860.2129.9856.2228.4550.3727.47

