JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 83.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 87.36% to Rs 356.84 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 83.36% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.36% to Rs 356.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales356.84190.46 87 OPM %15.9214.48 -PBDT60.2129.98 101 PBT56.2228.45 98 NP50.3727.47 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU