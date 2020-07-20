Century Extrusions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 58.20 croreNet profit of Century Extrusions reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.19% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 230.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.2066.95 -13 230.56255.13 -10 OPM %7.855.88 -6.816.23 - PBDT3.481.85 88 10.4910.00 5 PBT2.190.78 181 5.385.69 -5 NP1.78-0.46 LP 3.704.03 -8
