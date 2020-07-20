Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
UCO Bank schedules meeting to consider fund raising
Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 32.95 crore

Net profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 45.38% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 185.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.9557.22 -42 185.24197.25 -6 OPM %7.56-0.45 -5.483.38 - PBDT1.692.51 -33 11.9012.77 -7 PBT0.922.03 -55 9.2411.04 -16 NP0.711.30 -45 6.657.72 -14

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 07:50 IST

