Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 32.95 croreNet profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 45.38% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 185.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.9557.22 -42 185.24197.25 -6 OPM %7.56-0.45 -5.483.38 - PBDT1.692.51 -33 11.9012.77 -7 PBT0.922.03 -55 9.2411.04 -16 NP0.711.30 -45 6.657.72 -14
