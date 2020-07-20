Aimco Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 32.95 crore

Net profit of Aimco Pesticides declined 45.38% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 32.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 185.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

32.9557.22185.24197.257.56-0.455.483.381.692.5111.9012.770.922.039.2411.040.711.306.657.72

